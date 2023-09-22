Friday, September 22, 2023
The portfolio consists of four properties totaling 65,900 square feet in Mishawaka and Fort Wayne.
Matthews Real Estate Brokers $21.9M Sale-Leaseback of Indiana Dental Portfolio

by Kristin Harlow

MISHAWAKA AND FORT WAYNE, IND. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $21.9 million sale-leaseback of a four-property dental portfolio totaling 65,900 square feet in Indiana. Three of the locations are in Mishawaka, and the fourth is in Fort Wayne. The deal was structured as a sale-leaseback with 15-year leases and 3 percent annual increases. Seamus O’Brien, Thor St John, Rahul Chhajed and Michael Moreno of Matthews brokered the sale. Buyer and seller information was not provided.

