Pavilion Shopping Center is fully leased to 19 tenants.
Matthews Real Estate Brokers $31.5M Sale of Pavilion Shopping Center in Beachwood, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

BEACHWOOD, OHIO — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $31.5 million sale of Pavilion Shopping Center in Beachwood, an eastern suburb of Cleveland. Located at 24055 Chagrin Blvd., the retail property features 207,000 square feet of leasable area and is fully occupied by 19 tenants. Anchor tenants include Giant Eagle, Ross Dress for Less, Big Lots and Michaels. Ben Snyder, Zachary Bates and Matthew Wallace of Matthews Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller. Marquee Capital was the buyer. The deal marked the second largest shopping center transaction in Ohio this year, according to the brokerage.

