Matthews Real Estate Brokers $5.8M Sale of Daycare Center in Olathe, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OLATHE, KAN. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $5.8 million sale of a daycare center occupied by Kids r Kids in Olathe. The transaction included both the business and underlying real estate of the property. The building, constructed in 2017, totals 18,000 square feet and is located at 1585 S. Mahaffie Circle. The buyer, Maryland-based Kiddie Academy, was looking to expand into the Kansas City market. The daycare franchise group currently operates in 41 states. The seller had owned the business for more than 20 years and was looking to retire. Matthew Gibbs and Clay Smith of Matthews Real Estate represented the seller.

