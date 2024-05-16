Matthews Real Estate Brokers $7.8M Sale of Cannabis Dispensary in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $7.8 million sale of a cannabis dispensary occupied by Enlightened Dispensary in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. Located at 820 E. Golf Road, the property features a gross leasable area of 9,296 square feet. Enlightened Dispensary, a corporate-backed, multi-state cannabis operator, has 12 years remaining on its lease with two additional five-year options. Alexander Machado, Daniel Gonzalez, Robert Goldberg and Ben Snyder of Matthews brokered the sale. Buyer and seller information was not provided.