Thursday, May 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Matthews Real Estate Brokers $7.8M Sale of Cannabis Dispensary in Schaumburg, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $7.8 million sale of a cannabis dispensary occupied by Enlightened Dispensary in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. Located at 820 E. Golf Road, the property features a gross leasable area of 9,296 square feet. Enlightened Dispensary, a corporate-backed, multi-state cannabis operator, has 12 years remaining on its lease with two additional five-year options. Alexander Machado, Daniel Gonzalez, Robert Goldberg and Ben Snyder of Matthews brokered the sale. Buyer and seller information was not provided.

You may also like

CBRE Arranges Sale of 312-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes 87,000 SF Headquarters for First...

Reynolds Asset Management Purchases 176-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Wichita Market Continues to Show Signs of Substantial...

Reports: Pinnacle Bank Buys Back 40-Story Office Tower...

DZMI Acquires 245,846 SF Office Building in Northwest...

TruCore Investments Buys 142,115 SF Industrial Property in...

Terra Lounge Opens 2,400 SF Bar, Restaurant at...

Blenheim Group Breaks Ground on 280,000 SF Mixed-Use...