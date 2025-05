BURLINGAME, CALIF. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of The Clock Tower, an office building in Burlingame. Sazze Partners, a venture capital firm from South Korea, acquired the asset for $5.4 million and plans to establish a U.S. office at the site. Located at 20 Park Road, The Clock Tower offers 6,815 square feet of office space. Marko Buljan of Matthews facilitated the transaction.