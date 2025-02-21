Friday, February 21, 2025
Matthews Real Estate Facilitates Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Alabama

by John Nelson

MUSCLE SHOALS AND TUSCUMBIA, ALA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has facilitated the sale of two multifamily complexes located in Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals, approximately just one mile apart. Breckenridge Apartments in Tuscumbia features 120 units with one-, two- and three-bedroom options ranging from 890 square feet to 1,200 square feet. Harvest Hills in Muscle Shoals totals 42 units with one- and two-bedrooms up to 1,280 square feet.

Richard Lindsey of Matthews Real Estate represented the seller in the disposition of the properties to two separate buyers. The purchase price, seller and buyers were not disclosed. This transaction marks the largest multifamily sale in the metro Florence, Ala., area in recent years.

