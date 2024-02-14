Matthews Real Estate Investment Services Adds Veteran Retail Specialists to the Firm

ATLANTA — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has hired Pierce Mayson and Kyle Stonis as senior vice presidents, Jeff Enck as first vice president and Boris Shilkrot as associate vice president. The veteran retail specialists join the company’s shopping center division from SRS Real Estate Partners where they managed the sales of shopping centers in 17 different states across the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast.

Collectively, Mayson, Stonis, Enck and Shilkrot have brokered the sales of $4 billion in career transactions over a combined 50 years. The group will operate from the Matthews’ Atlanta office off Peachtree Road and work with Matthew Wallace, the company’s national director of shopping centers.