Matthews Real Estate Negotiates $20.5M Sale of Village Plaza in Augusta, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

GNC, Gold’s Gym, Bealls Outlet and Tractor Supply are tenants at the 208,269-square-foot Village Plaza in Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, GA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has facilitated the sale of Village Plaza, a shopping center in Augusta. The property traded for $20.5 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Located at 270 Bobby Jones Expressway, Village Plaza features 208,269 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Gold’s Gym, GNC, Bealls Outlet and Tractor Supply Co. The property is shadow anchored by Walmart.

Johnny Blue Craig of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller in the deal.

