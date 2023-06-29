Thursday, June 29, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The single-tenant industrial property is located at 590 E. Pecos Road in Chandler, Arizona.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Matthews Real Estate Negotiates $5.2M Sale of Industrial Building in Chandler, Arizona

by Jeff Shaw

CHANDLER, ARIZ.  — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of a freestanding, single-tenant industrial building in Chandler for $5.2 million. The property is located at 590 E. Pecos Road. 

Erik Manarino and John Stroud facilitated a 1031 exchange for the seller into a more profitable asset. The pair sourced the buyer, Sunbelt Rentals, through Matthews’ database. 

This sale marks the highest comparable price achieved in the surrounding area for an owner-user transaction, according to the brokers.

You may also like

Agemark Takes Over Management of Three Seniors Housing...

UFC GYM to Open 30,000 SF Location in...

CBRE Negotiates 80,000 SF Industrial Lease in Jersey...

Global Holdings Management Acquires 57-Unit Apartment Building in...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 395-Unit Apartment Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial...

Red Oak Capital Provides $5.5M Bridge Loan for...

Eaglestone Manufacturing Signs 85,608 SF Industrial Sublease in...

MDH Signs RP Construction Services to 180,000 SF...