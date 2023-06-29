Matthews Real Estate Negotiates $5.2M Sale of Industrial Building in Chandler, Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of a freestanding, single-tenant industrial building in Chandler for $5.2 million. The property is located at 590 E. Pecos Road.

Erik Manarino and John Stroud facilitated a 1031 exchange for the seller into a more profitable asset. The pair sourced the buyer, Sunbelt Rentals, through Matthews’ database.

This sale marks the highest comparable price achieved in the surrounding area for an owner-user transaction, according to the brokers.