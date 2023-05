KANSAS CITY, MO. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of medical office buildings throughout metro Kansas City for an undisclosed price. Known as the Sabates Eye Centers Portfolio, the portfolio features five properties with 13 suites totaling 76,826 square feet and is 90 percent leased. Rahul Chhajed and Michael Moreno of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller. A private family office based in Ohio was the buyer.