Monday, July 7, 2025
Kroger anchors Woodmont Village, an 85,639-square-foot shopping center located in Canton, Ga.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Matthews Real Estate Negotiates Sale of Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Canton, Georgia

by John Nelson

CANTON, GA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has negotiated the sale of Woodmont Village, an 85,639-square-foot shopping center located in Canton, approximately 40 miles north of Atlanta. Kroger anchors the center, which was 75 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants at the property include The UPS Store, Anytime Fitness, Pizza Hut, Ace Hardware, Advance Auto Parts, Fabricare Cleaners and Las Palmas Mexican restaurant.

Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews brokered the transaction. The buyer, Aubuchon Realty Co., purchased Woodmont Village for an undisclosed price. The seller was also not released.

