Mattiq Signs 17,377 SF Lease at Fulton Labs in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Mattiq has signed a 17,377-square-foot at the Fulton Labs life sciences campus in Chicago’s Fulton Market. The clean chemistry company will occupy space on the sixth floor of 400 North Aberdeen. Mattiq is scheduled to move into the space in September and will focus on growing its electrochemical solutions portfolio to bring cost-competitive, low-carbon chemical products to market. Dan Lyne of CBRE represented ownership, Trammell Crow Co., in the lease. Max Zwolan and Scott Brandwein of JLL represented the tenant. Fulton Labs totals 725,000 square feet across two buildings.

