HOUSTON — Mattress Firm has signed a 55,855-square-foot office headquarters lease in Houston’s Westchase District. The retailer will relocate to Reserve at Westchase, a 194,919-square-foot building, from 10201 S. Main St. Jack Scharnberg, David Baker and Kristen Baker of Transwestern represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jon Lee and Brett Blanchard of CBRE represented Mattress Firm, which plans to take occupancy of its new space in the fourth quarter.