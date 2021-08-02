Mattress Manufacturer MLILY Leases 1.3 MSF Industrial Complex Near Phoenix

MLILY will occupy a total of 1.25 million square feet of industrial space at Glendale 303 in Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — MLILY, a global mattress manufacturer, has signed a lease to occupy 1.3 million square feet at Glendale 303 (G303) in Glendale. The lease fills a just-completed, 569,520-square-foot industrial building and initiates an expansion of G303 to fulfill the tenant’s larger, single-building lease requirement.

Hines, with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, developed the Class A industrial facility. At full buildout, G303 will be the largest single-building Hines development to date in the United States.

The newly completed building features 40-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays, abundant dock-high loading doors and highly functional footprints, as well as the ability to accommodate more than 550 cars. Additionally, the project features a basketball court amenity for employees.

Construction on the G303 building expansion will begin during fourth-quarter 2021 and reach completion by fourth-quarter 2022. Graycor Construction Co. is serving as the project’s general contractor.

Bill Honsaker and John Lydon of JLL’s Phoenix office represented Hines, while Payson MacWilliam and Yang Chen of Colliers International represented the tenant in the lease transaction.