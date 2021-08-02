REBusinessOnline

Mattress Manufacturer MLILY Leases 1.3 MSF Industrial Complex Near Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Western

G303-Glendale-AZ

MLILY will occupy a total of 1.25 million square feet of industrial space at Glendale 303 in Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — MLILY, a global mattress manufacturer, has signed a lease to occupy 1.3 million square feet at Glendale 303 (G303) in Glendale. The lease fills a just-completed, 569,520-square-foot industrial building and initiates an expansion of G303 to fulfill the tenant’s larger, single-building lease requirement.

Hines, with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, developed the Class A industrial facility. At full buildout, G303 will be the largest single-building Hines development to date in the United States.

The newly completed building features 40-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays, abundant dock-high loading doors and highly functional footprints, as well as the ability to accommodate more than 550 cars. Additionally, the project features a basketball court amenity for employees.

Construction on the G303 building expansion will begin during fourth-quarter 2021 and reach completion by fourth-quarter 2022. Graycor Construction Co. is serving as the project’s general contractor.

Bill Honsaker and John Lydon of JLL’s Phoenix office represented Hines, while Payson MacWilliam and Yang Chen of Colliers International represented the tenant in the lease transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews