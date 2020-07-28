Mattress Manufacturer to Develop $21M Facility in Metro Atlanta

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Mattress manufacturer Purple plans to invest $21 million in a new 519,680-square-foot facility in McDonough. The Lehi, Utah-based company signed a lease with landlord PNK Group for space within Southern Gateway at Lambert Farms, which is located at 1325 Ga. Highway 42 S., 21 miles southeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Purple expects to move into the space before the end of 2020, and it will house 360 employees. This is Purple’s first manufacturing site outside of Utah. Brothers Tony and Terry Pearce founded the company 30 years ago.