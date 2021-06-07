Mauser Packaging Signs 25,110 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Indiana

The newly constructed facility is located at 2650 Barley Road in Valparaiso.

VALPARAISO, IND. — Mauser Packaging has signed a 25,110-square-foot industrial lease at 2650 Barley Road in Valparaiso, a city in Northwest Indiana. Barley Properties owns the newly constructed building, which spans 65,592 square feet. Holladay Properties and Holladay Construction Group provided development and construction services for the project. The two firms have also been tapped to market the property for lease. Mauser specializes in manufacturing packaging products from recycled content as well as reconditioning, reuse, recycling and professional disposal.