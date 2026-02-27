Maverick, American Mortgage Arrange Construction Financing for $26M Condo Project in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, IND. — Maverick Commercial Mortgage and American Mortgage & Realty have arranged construction financing for ONE15 Lofts on Kirkwood, a $26 million condominium project in Bloomington. First Farmers Bank & Trust provided the 36-month loan, which features interest-only payments. Construction is underway on the project, which is developed by Randy Lloyd of Clearpath Services.

The development site at 115 E. Kirkwood Ave. was formerly a surface parking lot adjacent to CVS and directly across from the historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater. The five-story project will feature 17 luxury condominiums, 90 percent of which are pre-sold. Units will range from 1,600 to over 4,000 square feet. The first two floors will feature a new restaurant concept by Cassady’s, the owners of Uptown Café. The project team includes Kunkel Design Group, Genesis Build and interior designer Lindsay Taylor Bell. Kerry Feigenbaum of FC Tucker/Bloomington Realtors is handling residential sales. Completion is slated for 2027.