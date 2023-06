MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Maverick Commercial Mortgage Inc. has arranged a $5.4 million loan for the refinancing of a 114-bed student housing property situated adjacent to the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. The name and address of the 34-unit property was not disclosed. Maverick Commercial arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with a 25-year amortization schedule through an unnamed national bank on behalf of the borrower, a national developer based in Indianapolis.