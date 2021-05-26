Maverick Commercial Arranges $2.1M Loan for Two Retail Properties in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Maverick Commercial has arranged a $2.1 million first mortgage loan for two retail properties in Naperville. The first asset at 236 S. Washington St. spans 6,500 net rentable square feet and is leased to Potbelly Sandwich Works and several professional services companies. The second property, located at 116 S. Webster St., spans 8,820 net rentable square feet and is leased to a variety of long-term tenants. The fixed-rate loan features a five-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule. The loan paid off the existing first mortgage, funded a tax and insurance escrow and paid for closing costs.