REBusinessOnline

Maverick Commercial Arranges $2.1M Loan for Two Retail Properties in Naperville, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Retail

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Maverick Commercial has arranged a $2.1 million first mortgage loan for two retail properties in Naperville. The first asset at 236 S. Washington St. spans 6,500 net rentable square feet and is leased to Potbelly Sandwich Works and several professional services companies. The second property, located at 116 S. Webster St., spans 8,820 net rentable square feet and is leased to a variety of long-term tenants. The fixed-rate loan features a five-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule. The loan paid off the existing first mortgage, funded a tax and insurance escrow and paid for closing costs.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews