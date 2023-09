TRENTON, N.J. — Chicago-based intermediary Maverick Commercial Mortgage Inc. has arranged a $4.5 million acquisition loan for a 240,000-square-foot office building located at 240 W. State St. in Trenton. The undisclosed, Maryland-based borrower plans to convert the 16-story building, which includes retail space and onsite parking, into a multifamily complex following the expiration of in-place leases at the end of the year. An undisclosed debt fund provided the 12-month, variable-rate loan.