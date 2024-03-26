Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges $2.4M Loan for Refinancing of Indianapolis Office Building

INDIANAPOLIS — Maverick Commercial Mortgage Inc. has arranged a $2.4 million loan for the refinancing of a 30,000-square-foot office building in downtown Indianapolis. The property is 97 percent leased to 30 tenants. Originally constructed in 1911, the building was renovated in 2006 with restored original woodwork, tile work and terrazzo flooring. A Midwest lending institution provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the Indianapolis-based buyer. Proceeds of the loan were used to retire the acquisition financing and for a partner buyout.