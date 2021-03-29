Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges $2.7M Loan for Refinancing of Chicago Multifamily Asset
CHICAGO — Maverick Commercial Mortgage has arranged a $2.7 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of a 13-unit multifamily asset located at 1049 N. Paulina St. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. The timber, loft-style building features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. All residences have been updated. Matthew Cohen of Maverick arranged the 20-year loan, which features a 55 percent loan-to-value ratio, a fixed interest rate for 10 years, a floating rate for 10 years and a 30-year amortization schedule. Proceeds from the loan paid off the existing lender, returned equity to the borrowing entity and paid for closing costs.
