Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges $3.3M SBA Loan for Restaurant Property in Evanston, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

EVANSTON, ILL. — Maverick Commercial Mortgage Inc. has arranged a $3.3 million SBA loan for a restaurant property occupied by Soul & Smoke in Evanston. A regional SBA lender provided the loan, which is fully amortized over 25 years and features a variable interest rate. Loan proceeds will be utilized to complete construction, refinance in-place debt and provide working capital for the business. The transaction marks Maverick’s first time closing with the borrower and lender. Barbecue restaurant Soul & Smoke has expanded to multiple locations, including a spot at Soldier Field, as well as two food trucks and a retail line.

