Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges $3.5M Acquisition Loan for Two Chicago Industrial Buildings

Both buildings are located along South Greenwood Avenue.

CHICAGO — Maverick Commercial Mortgage Inc. has arranged a $3.5 million loan for the acquisition of two industrial buildings leased to SCR Medical Transportation in Chicago. The building at 8801 S. Greenwood Ave. spans 47,000 square feet, while the property at 8835 S. Greenwood Ave. totals 16,125 square feet. The properties serve as the Chicago headquarters of Beacon Mobility, which acquired SCR Medical Transportation. Benjamin Kadish arranged the five-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate of 4.15 percent. A Midwest-based financial institution provided the loan to the borrower, a Maryland-based national real estate investment firm specializing in single-tenant, net leased industrial properties.

