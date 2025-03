CHICAGO — Maverick Commercial Mortgage Inc. has arranged $5.6 million in financing for a three-tenant retail property in the Gold Coast neighborhood of Chicago. The 5,800-square-foot asset was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. A national lender provided the three-year, fixed-rate loan at 6.45 percent. The loan amortizes on a 25-year schedule. Chicago-based JDI Realty was the borrower.