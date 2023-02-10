Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges $6.9M Loan for Refinancing of Three Midwest Mobile Home Parks

Posted on by in Kansas, Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

KANSAS, MISSOURI AND MICHIGAN — Maverick Commercial Mortgage has arranged a $6.9 million loan for the refinancing of three mobile home parks in the Midwest. The properties include Green Acres in Emporia, Kan.; Maplewoods in Odessa, Mo.; and Milwood MHC in Kalamazoo, Mich. Park Place Communities owns and manages the portfolio. All three properties are slated to undergo major capital improvement projects. A Midwest debt fund provided the loan.