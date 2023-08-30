Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges $7.5M Acquisition Loan for Chicago Industrial Building

CHICAGO — Maverick Commercial Mortgage Inc. has arranged a first mortgage loan totaling $7.5 million for a multi-tenant industrial building located at 1120 E. 89th St. in Chicago. The property is fully leased to two tenants, Chicago Transit Authority and SCR Transportation. The borrower was 1788 Holdings LLC, a Maryland-based real estate investment firm specializing in purchasing and repositioning older light industrial properties and industrial outdoor storage properties. A regional bank provided the five-year loan, which will be swapped at closing to provide a competitive five-year, fixed-rate loan. A portion of the loan proceeds will be used for capital improvements to the property post-closing.