The properties are located in Pontiac, Farmington Hills and Bay City.
Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges $9M in Financing for Three Industrial Buildings in Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

PONTIAC, FARMINGTON HILLS AND BAY CITY, MICH. — Maverick Commercial Mortgage Inc. has arranged a first mortgage loan totaling $9 million for three industrial buildings in Michigan. A regional bank provided the five-year loan. The subject properties include a 74,026-square-foot building in Pontiac, a 26,571-square-foot building in Farmington Hills and a 51,138-square-foot facility in Bay City. The borrower, 1788 Holdings LLC, is a Maryland-based real estate investment firm specializing in purchasing and repositioning older light industrial properties and industrial outdoor storage assets.

