Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges Two Loans Totaling $36.4M for Nevada Shopping Center, Land Parcel

by Amy Works

HENDERSON, NEV. — Maverick Commercial Mortgage has arranged two loans totaling $36.4 million in Henderson. Maverick closed a $28 million CMBS loan for the owner, developer and operator of a shopping center in Henderson. The undisclosed borrower, which has owned the property since 2015, will use the loan to refinance the in-place loan and equity. The financing is a five-year, interest-only loan that will provide the borrower long-term, fixed-rate financing to leverage its property and provide steady cash flows.

Maverick also closed an $8.4 million land loan for the owner and developer of a land parcel in Henderson. The undisclosed borrower has owned the property since 2015, and is using the loan proceeds to continue the development of the site with retail tenants and quick-service restaurants. This financing will be paid off by the sales of the individual parcels.

