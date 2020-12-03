Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges Two Loans Totaling $5.2M for Refinancing of Chicago Multifamily Portfolio

The portfolio includes six buildings totaling 36 units.

CHICAGO — Maverick Commercial Mortgage has arranged two Fannie Mae loans in the amounts of $3.3 million and $1.9 million for the refinancing of a six-building multifamily portfolio located on Chicago’s North Side. The portfolio totals 36 units in the Lakeview, Wrigleyville and Wicker Park neighborhoods. The 10-year, fixed-rate loans have loan-to-value ratios of 55 percent. Loan proceeds paid off the existing lender, returned equity to the borrowing entity and paid for closing costs. Matthew Cohen of Maverick arranged the loans with an undisclosed national lender.