Maverick Holdings Sells 7,793 SF Office, Retail Property in Strasburg, Colorado

STRASBURG, COLO. — Trevey Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of an office and retail property located at 1477 Main St. in Strasburg, a small town approximately 30 miles east of Denver.

Maverick Holdings LLC sold the building to Strasburg Management Group for $1.3 million.

Situated on 0.2 acres, the freestanding, owner-user building features 7,793 square feet of office and retail space.

Heath Honbarrier and Nick Beach of Trevey Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, while Matt Trone of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.