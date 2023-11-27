Monday, November 27, 2023
1477-Main-St-Strasburg-CO
The 7,793-square-foot property at 1477 Main St. in Strasburg, Colo., features 7,793 square feet of office and retail space.
Maverick Holdings Sells 7,793 SF Office, Retail Property in Strasburg, Colorado

by Amy Works

STRASBURG, COLO. — Trevey Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of an office and retail property located at 1477 Main St. in Strasburg, a small town approximately 30 miles east of Denver.

Maverick Holdings LLC sold the building to Strasburg Management Group for $1.3 million.

Situated on 0.2 acres, the freestanding, owner-user building features 7,793 square feet of office and retail space.

Heath Honbarrier and Nick Beach of Trevey Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, while Matt Trone of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.

