Mavrek, ACRES Receive Financing for Conversion of Chicago Office Building into 252 Apartment Units

CHICAGO — Mavrek and ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. have received financing for the conversion of 65 E Wacker Place, an historic office building in Chicago, into apartments. The development will be named Wacker Place. With the issuance of the full building permit, interior construction is poised to begin. The property will be redeveloped into a 252-unit luxury apartment complex. The project team includes McHugh Construction and architect Pappageorge Haymes Partners.

Chris Knight of JLL represented the development team in the placement of debt. The financing includes a $62.4 million senior loan from Derby Lane Partners and an $11 million loan from Hoyne Savings Bank. The project’s capital stack includes more than $17 million in federal and Illinois state historic tax credits, which were monetized through PNC Bank.

Wacker Place will offer a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a coworking lounge, fitness center and rooftop deck. Morton’s The Steakhouse will continue its tenancy on the ground floor.

The property was originally constructed as the Millinery Mart Building and later served as the home of the Esquire offices.