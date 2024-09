SAN DIEGO — Max Benjamin Partners has secured a $16.5 million loan for the construction of 10th & Robinson, a multifamily community in San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood. Jason Moyal and Max B. Mellman of Max Benjamin Partners arranged the loan for the undisclosed investor.

The development will offer 70 apartments and, along with its sister building, will feature a pool, co-working space, gym and high-end finishes.