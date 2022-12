Max Collaborative, NAVA Real Estate Break Ground on 196-Unit Wilder Apartments in Denver

Slated to open in late 2024, Wilder in Denver will feature 196 apartments, two rooftop terraces, a plunge pool, fitness center and yoga studio.

DENVER — Cleveland-based The Max Collection and Denver-based NAVA Real Estate Development have broken ground on Wilder, a multifamily property located at 1521 Hooker St. in Denver.

Davis Partnership Architects designed the project, which will feature 196 apartments, co-working spaces, ample outdoor access, two rooftop terraces, a plunge pool, fitness center and yoga studio.

Completion is slated for late 2024. Saunders Construction is serving as general contractor.