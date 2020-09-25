REBusinessOnline

Max Midstream to Develop $1B Energy Pipeline in Southeast Texas, Create 1,100 Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Houston-based energy firm Max Midstream has acquired land and infrastructure in southeast Texas to develop a pipeline that will connect the Port of Calhoun to both the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin areas, a project that is valued at more than $1 billion. The project is also expected to create nearly 500 new direct jobs and another 600 construction-related jobs over the next 10 years. Max Midstream has entered into a public-private partnership with the Port of Calhoun, located roughly midway between the Ports of Galveston and Corpus Christi, in which Max Midstream will invest $360 million in the widening and deepening of the port’s channels. Exports will begin with completion of the first phase in late 2020. The second phase of the project is expected to be complete by 2023.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  