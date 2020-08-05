Maya Capital Partners Acquires 505-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Sparta, New Jersey

SPARTA, N.J. — New York City-based Maya Capital Partners has acquired Sparta Drive-Up Storage, a self-storage facility in Sparta, located in the northern part of the state near the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border. The purchase price was approximately $6.8 million. The 505-unit facility spans 58,000 square feet and offers a combination of indoor, drive-up and climate-controlled units. Evergreen Property Advisors, an affiliate of Maya Capital Partners, will manage the property.