NEW YORK CITY — Financial technology firm Maybern has signed an 11,000-square-foot office lease in Manhattan’s NoHo district. The space spans the entire 11th floor of the building at 10 Astor Place. Jonathan Franzel and Leo Kone of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Silver, Anthony Sciacca and Brittany Silver, also with Newmark, along with internal agent Neith Stone, represented the landlord, GFP Real Estate.