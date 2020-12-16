REBusinessOnline

Mayer Road Ventures Begins Development of 85-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Hudson, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The Massey is slated to open in fall 2021.

HUDSON, WIS. — Mayer Road Ventures LLC has begun development of The Massey, an 85-unit luxury apartment complex in Hudson near the Twin Cities. The $15 million project is slated to open in fall 2021. Amenities will include a coffee and wine bar, dog park, communal workspace and fitness center. The project’s name comes from Louis Massey, the founder of Hudson. The Massey will be the first luxury apartment property in Hudson, according to the developer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  