Mayer Road Ventures Begins Development of 85-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Hudson, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The Massey is slated to open in fall 2021.

HUDSON, WIS. — Mayer Road Ventures LLC has begun development of The Massey, an 85-unit luxury apartment complex in Hudson near the Twin Cities. The $15 million project is slated to open in fall 2021. Amenities will include a coffee and wine bar, dog park, communal workspace and fitness center. The project’s name comes from Louis Massey, the founder of Hudson. The Massey will be the first luxury apartment property in Hudson, according to the developer.