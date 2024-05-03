Mayrock Group Signs 191,481 SF Industrial Lease in North Brunswick, New Jersey

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Mayrock Group, an automotive manufacturer and distributor, has signed a 191,481-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at Crossroads Commerce Center in North Brunswick, about 45 miles southwest of Manhattan. The building sits on 17 acres at 1980 U.S. Route 1 and features a clear height of 40 feet, 29 tailboard doors, two drive-in doors and 31 trailer parking spots. Mindy Lissner, Bill Waxman, Christine Eberle, David Gheriani, Jeff Volpi and Morgan Nitti of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Principal Asset Management, in the lease negotiations. Gheriani also represented the tenant.