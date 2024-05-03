Friday, May 3, 2024
Crossings Commerce Center in North Brunswick, New Jersey, totals 191,481 square feet.
Mayrock Group Signs 191,481 SF Industrial Lease in North Brunswick, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Mayrock Group, an automotive manufacturer and distributor, has signed a 191,481-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at Crossroads Commerce Center in North Brunswick, about 45 miles southwest of Manhattan. The building sits on 17 acres at 1980 U.S. Route 1 and features a clear height of 40 feet, 29 tailboard doors, two drive-in doors and 31 trailer parking spots. Mindy Lissner, Bill Waxman, Christine Eberle, David Gheriani, Jeff Volpi and Morgan Nitti of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Principal Asset Management, in the lease negotiations. Gheriani also represented the tenant.

