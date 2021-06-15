REBusinessOnline

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Opens 3,397 SF Gym in North Brunswick, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has opened a 3,397-square-foot gym at The Shoppes at North Brunswick, an upscale retail center located about 40 miles south of New York City. This will be the tenant’s first location in New Jersey. Azarian Realty Co. represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.

