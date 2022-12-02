REBusinessOnline

Mazaheri Properties Acquires 213,416 SF Retail Power Center in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Oklahoma City-based investment firm Mazaheri Properties has acquired The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch, a 213,416-square-foot retail power center in Fort Worth. At the time of sale, the center was 97.5 percent leased to tenants such as Studio Movie Grill, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Tuesday Morning and Five Below. Chris Gerard, Barry Brown and Matthew Barge of JLL represented the seller, Dallas-based StreetLevel Investments, which completed the center in August 2020, in the transaction. Phillip Mazaheri of Price Edwards & Co. represented the buyer.

