Mazda Toyota Manufacturing to Invest Additional $830M in Huntsville Plant

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Industrial, Southeast

The total cost of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing facility is now $2.3 billion with plans to train and house up to 4,000 employees.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Mazda Toyota Manufacturing will invest an additional $830 million in its automotive plant in Huntsville. The two automakers originally formed a joint venture and announced the project in 2018. The total cost of the facility is now $2.3 billion, and the joint venture plans to train and house up to 4,000 employees at the property, having hired 600 employees to date. The new facility will have the capacity to produce up to 150,000 units of a future Mazda crossover model and up to 150,000 units of the Toyota SUV each year. The plant is situated 14 miles from Toyota’s existing manufacturing facility. Production is expected to begin in early 2021 with construction on roofing, siding, floor slabs, ductwork, fire protection and electrical now more than 75 percent complete.

