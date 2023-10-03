Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Mazzella Lifting Technologies Signs 51,318 SF Industrial Lease in East Chicago, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

EAST CHICAGO, IND. — Mazzella Lifting Technologies Inc. has signed a 51,318-square-foot industrial lease at 4400 Homerlee Ave. in East Chicago. Ed Wabick and Marc Hale of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented ownership, The Missner Group and RealTerm Logistics. The tenant, a manufacturer and supplier of industrial lifting products, is relocating from Romeoville to a newly constructed building that offers tax savings in Indiana, according to DarwinPW. Completed in 2022, the 249,600-square-foot property features a clear height of 32 feet, 20 exterior docks, 35 trailer parking stalls and 286 car parking spots. National Lease Advisors Inc. represented Mazzella in the lease.

