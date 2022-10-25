REBusinessOnline

MB Real Estate Negotiates Sale of Historic Building in Chicago’s Uptown Neighborhood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest

The building has served as the home of the Peoples Church of Chicago since construction completed in 1926.

CHICAGO — MB Real Estate (MBRE) has negotiated the sale of Preston Bradley Center in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood for an undisclosed price. The building at 941 W. Lawrence Ave. has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2000 and has served as the home of the Peoples Church of Chicago since construction completed in 1926. The 50,000-square-foot building features a 1,300-seat auditorium, offices and community space.

David Kimball and Jay Beadle of MBRE represented the seller, the Peoples Church of Chicago. James Hodur and Ben Miotti of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT represented the buyer, real estate investor Steven Ivankovich and his brother Dr. Dan Ivankovich. The buyer plans to restore the property while maintaining its original use and character. The Peoples Church of Chicago will maintain offices within the building and continue worshipping in the property on a long-term basis.

