MBA: Commercial, Multifamily Loan Originations Increase 36 Percent in Third Quarter from 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The volume for commercial and multifamily mortgage loan originations closed in the third quarter of 2025 was 36 percent higher compared to a year earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Quarterly Survey of Commercial/Multifamily Mortgage Bankers Originations report. The third-quarter production also represents an 18 percent increase from the previous quarter. The MBA reports that loan originations have now risen for five consecutive quarters on both a quarterly and annual basis.

Among property types, there was an 181 percent year-over-year increase in the dollar volume of loans for office properties, 100 percent increase for retail properties, 66 percent increase for hotels, 27 percent increase for multifamily properties and a 5 percent increase for industrial properties. Originations for healthcare properties decreased 43 percent compared to the third quarter of 2024.

“While some sectors, such as healthcare and industrial, saw slower activity, overall volumes reflected improving sentiment as property values stabilized and loans reaching maturity were refinanced,” says Reggie Booker, MBA’s associate vice president of commercial/multifamily research.

Among capital sources, there was a 52 percent year-over-year increase in loans by depositories lenders (i.e. banks), 40 percent increase in loans by government sponsored enterprises (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) and a 5 percent increase in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loans. Loans originated by life insurance companies decreased by 4 percent compared to third-quarter 2024.