Latitude 38 Apartments is part of the larger Meridian Plaza mixed-use development in Glen Carbon, Ill. (Rendering courtesy of Rosemann & Associates PC)
MBG Nears Completion of 144-Unit Luxury Apartment Project in Metro St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

GLEN CARBON, ILL. — Builder MBG is nearing completion of Latitude 38 Apartments in Glen Carbon, about 14 miles northeast of St. Louis. Mia Rose Holdings is developing the 144-unit luxury apartment project, which is slated to open in May. The community is part of the larger Meridian Plaza, a 44-acre mixed-use development. Amenities at Latitude 38 will include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, walking trails, grills and electric vehicle charging stations. Kunkel Wittenauer is handling leasing efforts.

