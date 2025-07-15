MBG Nears Completion of 180-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Wentzville, Missouri

WENTZVILLE, MO. — Builder MBG is nearing completion of Hearthstone at Autumn Hollow, a 180-unit luxury apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of Wentzville. The first building is slated for occupancy this month, with the entire five-building complex slated for completion in January. Mia Rose Holdings and J.V. Lombardo are co-developing the community. Amenities will include a fitness center, coworking space, resort-style pool, conference room, dog park, clubhouse and walking paths. Capital Eleven Management is the property manager. Additional project partners include Rosemann & Associates, Engenuity, Civil and Environmental Consultants and Landesign.