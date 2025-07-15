Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
While the first building at Hearthstone at Autumn Hollow is slated for occupancy this month, the entire five-building complex is scheduled for completion in January.
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriMultifamily

MBG Nears Completion of 180-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Wentzville, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

WENTZVILLE, MO. — Builder MBG is nearing completion of Hearthstone at Autumn Hollow, a 180-unit luxury apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of Wentzville. The first building is slated for occupancy this month, with the entire five-building complex slated for completion in January. Mia Rose Holdings and J.V. Lombardo are co-developing the community. Amenities will include a fitness center, coworking space, resort-style pool, conference room, dog park, clubhouse and walking paths. Capital Eleven Management is the property manager. Additional project partners include Rosemann & Associates, Engenuity, Civil and Environmental Consultants and Landesign.

You may also like

Spark GHC Acquires 107-Room Residence Inn Hotel in...

MMCC Arranges $5.1M Acquisition Loan for Medical Office...

Boulder Group Brokers $2.7M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Retail...

Old National Bank Buys 1.2-Acre Development Site for...

ACC to Break Ground on 898-Bed Student Housing...

Global City, Gilu Welcome First Residents to 255-Unit...

RSK Real Estate to Develop 156-Unit Build-to-Rent Community...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 142,000 SF Academic Project...

Skanska Tops Out $248M Life Sciences Project in...