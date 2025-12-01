Monday, December 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Completion of Vivienne is slated for summer 2026.
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriMultifamily

MBG Underway on 151-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community in Clayton, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

CLAYTON, MO. — MBG is underway on construction of Vivienne, a luxury property with 151 townhomes and apartments in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton. Keely Properties is the developer. Designed by Trivers, the 252,002-square-foot, mid-rise property will include nine townhomes and 142 apartments. A second-level entertainment and patio space will feature an outdoor pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pits and barbecue grills. Other amenities will include a 3,600-square-foot fitness center, coworking space, indoor lounge, dog park, dog spa, indoor sauna, conference room and speakeasy room. Completion is slated for summer 2026.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 102-Room Hampton...

Kraus-Anderson Completes 30,000 SF Renovation of Summit Academy...

Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 28,135 SF Retail Property...

Learning Hills Daycare Purchases Land to Open New...

Torburn Signs Whole Foods to Anchor Mixed-Use Redevelopment...

Landmark-Led Group Acquires 40-Acre Site Near Appalachian State...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 250-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Kidder Mathews Negotiates $15.5M Sale of Borealis Apartments...

NSW Corp. Buys Lower Burnside Lofts in Portland,...