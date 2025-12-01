MBG Underway on 151-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community in Clayton, Missouri

CLAYTON, MO. — MBG is underway on construction of Vivienne, a luxury property with 151 townhomes and apartments in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton. Keely Properties is the developer. Designed by Trivers, the 252,002-square-foot, mid-rise property will include nine townhomes and 142 apartments. A second-level entertainment and patio space will feature an outdoor pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pits and barbecue grills. Other amenities will include a 3,600-square-foot fitness center, coworking space, indoor lounge, dog park, dog spa, indoor sauna, conference room and speakeasy room. Completion is slated for summer 2026.