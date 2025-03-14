MBG Underway on 60,000 SF Ignite Medical Resort in St. Peters, Missouri

ST. PETERS, MO. — General contractor MBG is underway on construction of the first Ignite Medical Resort in the St. Louis area. Located in St. Peters, the project is slated for completion in August. The single-story, 60,000-square-foot facility will feature 69 private rooms and 12 semi-private rooms.

With elements of high-end hospitality of a 5-star luxury resort, the development features an advanced care model called “LuxeRehab.” The property will feature a lobby, reception desk, café, large windows, landscaped courtyard, two dining rooms, a full commercial kitchen and salon. Rehabilitation services will deploy the latest technology. In addition, Ignite Medical Resort will feature a mock home with a full kitchen, laundry and bathroom where patients are taught and evaluated on readiness to return to independent living.

Ignite Medical Resort operates 25 facilities across six states specializing in short-term rehabilitation for a variety of medical needs. Physical, occupational and speech therapy services are provided seven days a week.

The project marks the first in the St. Louis market for developer Leo Brown Group.