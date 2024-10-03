Thursday, October 3, 2024
The James at Chatham Hills is slated for completion in May 2025.
MBG Underway on Construction of 250-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Westfield, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

WESTFIELD, IND. — MBG is underway on the construction of The James at Chatham Hills in Westfield, about 30 miles north of Indianapolis. Mia Rose Holdings is developing the 250-unit luxury apartment project. Completion is slated for May 2025. The project marks the first multifamily development for MBG’s new Indianapolis office. Located on a 21-acre site within the Chatham Hills planned residential and recreational development, The James at Chatham Hills will feature eight two- and three-story buildings with 124 one bedrooms, 114 two bedrooms and 12 three-bedroom units. Amenities will include access to a nature trail and lake recreation, a pool, pickleball courts, golf simulator, fitness facility and conference spaces. The project team includes architect Rosemann & Associates, civil engineer V3 Cos. and mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer Engenuity.

